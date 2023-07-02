Shark bites FL man hand at Everglades • 5 FL teens found dead in car • FL pastor killed in shooting

A man was bitten by a shark at Florida Everglades National Park last weekend, five Florida teens were found dead in a submerged car in Fort Myers, a mother delivered her baby on the side of the road with the help of her doula, a Florida pastor died following a shooting at an Orlando banquet hall, and a Florida police officer opened fire on a man accused of groping women in Lake County: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Shark bites fisherman's hand at Florida's Everglades National Park in 'uncommon' encounter: NPS

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 16: The sensitive ecological landscape of the Everglades National Park, home to many endangered and rare plants, is seen from the air on March 16, 2015 in Miami, Florida. The Institute for Regional Conservation released a 10-year re Expand

A man was bitten by a shark at Florida Everglades National Park over the weekend in what officials are calling an "uncommon" occurrence.

The incident happened Friday morning, Everglades officials said in a statement. While fishing from a boat in Florida Bay, a man was washing his hands in the water when he was bitten in the hand by an unknown species of shark.

He was treated by EMTs at the Flamingo Marina and was then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The Everglades said in a statement that shark bites are "extremely uncommon" in the area, but they always recommend visitors take caution around park wildlife.

5 Florida teens found dead in submerged vehicle after crash, Fort Myers police say

Five Florida teenagers were killed after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a lake in Fort Myers, according to police and local media reports.

The Fort Myers Police Department said that the crash happened sometime during the overnight hours on Sunday, June 25. The five teens were found inside a submerged vehicle off Top Golf Way police said.

Police have not said what caused the crash. FOX 35 has reached out to Fort Myers Police for additional information.

Local media outlets in Fort Myers reported Monday that four of the five teenagers worked together at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Fort Myers, which is located about a half-mile away.

'Exactly how the universe wanted it to be': Mom delivers baby on side of Florida road with help from doula

A "miracle baby" was born on the side of a Florida road and his mother was thankful to have her "doula" accompanying her in the car when she went into labor.

For those unfamiliar with the term, a doula is described as "a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional, and informational support to their client before, during, and shortly after childbirth," according to the doula training and certification organization DONA International.

The Palm Coast mother, Isis Maurice, thought she might be going into labor early, so she and her doula were on the way to the hospital. However, her baby boy, Akovi, couldn't wait to enter the world and was delivered on the side of the road.

Doula Tabatha Seppala was driving Isis to the hospital when Isis felt like Avoki was coming. They pulled over at 1:48 p.m. Sunday, and by 1:54 p.m., he was born.

Florida pastor dies days after being hurt in banquet shooting, deputies say

An Orlando pastor has died days after being shot at a banquet hall in Pine Hills over the weekend, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Jonathan Frazier, 36, the spiritual leader of Roam Ministry in Orlando, was shot on June 24 at a gathering at the Unity Banquet Hall off Hiawassee Road, officials said. Frazier was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries Monday.

Florida police officer opens fire on man accused of groping woman outside her home

Jephson Seguin, 20, was brought into custody earlier in the day after his mother made a call to police, wanting to discuss the case. Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, Seguin allegedly tried to run but was captured. Eustis Police Captain Jon Fahning held a press conference on the arrest shortly after.

"Arresting him this early in his criminal career is certainly the best case for everybody," he said. "Our community is now safe from this individual." Seguin is accused of violently forcing himself onto women on three separate occasions. The alleged incidents stem back to April.

On Tuesday night, police responded to Morningview Drive following reports of a man who groped a woman and threw her to the ground. After gathering surveillance footage from neighbors, a connection was made and the search for Seguin continued.