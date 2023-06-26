Shark bites man in 'uncommon' encounter at Florida Everglades

A man was bitten by a shark at Florida Everglades National Park over the weekend in what officials are calling an "uncommon" occurrence.

The incident happened Friday morning, Everglades officials said in a statement. While fishing from a boat in Florida Bay, a man was washing his hands in the water when he was bitten in the hand by an unknown species of shark.

He was treated by EMTs at the Flamingo Marina and was then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The Everglades said in a statement that shark bites are "extremely uncommon" in the area, but they always recommend visitors take caution around park wildlife.

MORE ANIMAL NEWS :

As seen in videos making the rounds on social media, the man seemingly leaned over the edge of the boat to rinse his hands when a shark yanked him into the water. FOX 35 News is working to obtain the video.