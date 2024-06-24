6 hurt after car crashes head-on into another vehicle at Deltona intersection: deputies

Six people are hurt following a head-on crash in Volusia County early Monday, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Evard Avenue and Elkcam Boulevard in Deltona.

Authorities said a red Toyota sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed on Elkcam Boulevard when it crossed into the oncoming lane, striking a white Acura head-on.

Four people traveling in the Toyota – all 21 years olds – and two people from the Acura, ages 51 and 36, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.