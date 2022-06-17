Senator Ileana Garcia appointed to Florida council on human trafficking

article

Florida Senator Ileana Garcia was appointed to Chair of the Senate Committee on Children, Families and Elder Affairs on Thursday.

Her position within the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking is meant to build state and local partnerships to combat human trafficking throughout Florida.

"Human traffickers are dangerous criminals in constant search of new ways to evade law enforcement. We know what we are up against and must therefore be even more dedicated and strategic in our pursuit of innovative ways to bring these criminals to justice," said Senator Garcia. "We must also be diligent in our efforts to support and advocate for the protection and wellbeing of victims and survivors of these horrific crimes. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to work in this important policy area on behalf of my constituents and my Senate colleagues."

The International Labor Organization says 40.3 million people are in modern day slavery with women and girls affected disproportionately, as they account for about 99 percent of victims in the commercial sex industry and 58% in other forms of trafficking.

According to Florida Health, Florida ranks as the third-highest human trafficking destination in the United States and half of all victims are under the age of 18.

Garcia sponsored numerous legislation to reduce human trafficking in the state by expanding homeless youth programs, training for foster parents, and withholding domestic violence shelters employee information from public record.

"Throughout her Senate service, Senator Garcia has sponsored and passed key legislation aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence and human trafficking and also supporting the volunteers and community advocates who serve these vulnerable Floridians. She has a strong commitment to help those who have been abused, neglected, and victimized. I know she will serve the Senate and Florida well in this important role." said Senate President Wilton Simpson.

According to the press release, Garcia will start immediately, with her term ending in 2026.