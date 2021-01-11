See the menu: Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts begins

article

The Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is officially underway at Walt Disney World.

The festival began on Monday and will go through February 22nd. EPCOT park guests can celebrate visual, culinary, and performing arts from around the world between those dates with specialty food, cocktails, art, merchandise, experiences, and more.

For example, there will be 15 food studios located throughout the park:

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

Refreshment Port (Showcase Plaza): Lobster Poutine, Barrel of Monks Brewing Raspberry Beret, Boca Raton, FL, Spottswoode Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, CA

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

Citrus Blossom (Showcase Plaza): Orange Cream Shake in a Souvenir Orange; Bird Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic); Lost Coast Brewery Tangerine Wheat Ale, Eureka, CA; Florida Orange Groves Winery Selections

The Deconstructed Dish (Showcase Plaza): Deconstructed Reuben: Deconstructed BLT, Deconstructed Strawberry Cheesecake, Rainboba: Fruit Bursting Boba with Sparkling Water (non-alcoholic), Deconstructed Breakfast: Twinings of London Chai Tea Shake with Maple Syrup (non-alcoholic), Deconstructed Breakfast: Twinings of London Chai Tea Shake with Cream Bourbon

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

Decadent Delights (Promenade Refreshments): Raspberry Soft-serve ice cream; Lemon soft-serve ice cream; Artist Palette Cookie, North Coast Brewing Co. Scrimshaw Pilsner, Fort Bragg, CA; M.I.A. Beer Company Deco IPA, Doral, FL; Saugatuck Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Porter, Douglas, MI; Beer flights

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

Pop Eats (Showcase Plaza): Tomato Soup with grilled cheese; Tomato Soup with french onion and bacon grilled cheese; Shrimp Ceviche with lime mint foam; Almond Frangipane Cake layered with raspberry jam and belgian chocolate; Pop’t Art: Modern-designed Sugar Cookie with strawberry filling; #RainbowSherbetGlitterDreamAle by Playalinda Brewing Co., Titusville, FL; Popping Bubbles Cocktail; Tomato Soup Can Bloody Mary

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

Refreshment Outpost: Plant-based Bratwurst with spicy turmeric aïoli; Coffee barbecue jackfruit and slaw; warm brown sugar-stuffed pretzel with banana soft-serve ice cream and chocolate sauce; frozen slushy Coca-Cola or Minute Maid Lemonade; the Bee Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic); Playalinda Brewing Co. Blue Raspberry Blonde, Titusville, FL

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

Cuisine Classique: Red wine-braised beef short rib with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and aged Balsamic; Coq au Vin: Chicken Roulade with violet mustard, candied carrots, pancetta crisp, marble potatoes, and beurre rouge sauce; Opera cakes, Artist Palette Jumbo chocolate-chip cookie, 3 Daughters Brewing Rosé Hard Cider; St. Petersburg, FL, 81Bay Brewing Rosé Blonde Ale, Tampa, FL; Frozen Rosé; Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva Art Series, Logrono, Spain; Domaine Savary Chablis, Burgundy; A Play on Rosé Flight

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

The Artist’s Table: Beef Wellington: Mushroom Duxelle, prosciutto, and puff pastry with red wine demi-glace and fennel cream; Pan-seared scallop with chorizo, roasted red pepper coulis, and parmesan crisp; Artist Palette jumbo chocolate-chip cookie; Sipping Chocolate flight; Saugatuck Brewing Co. Neapolitan Milk Stout, Douglas, MI; Lexington Brewing Company Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale, Lexington, KY; Lindemans Framboise Lambic, Belgium; Âme du Vin Côtes de Provence Rosé; Writer’s Block Pinot Noir, Lake County, CA; Symphony in Chocolate flight: Mozart Cream Liqueurs paired with sipping chocolates; Beer flights

Mosaic Canteen (Morocco): Mediterranean flatbread with zaatar pesto, artichokes, roasted peppers, sundried tomatoes, and fennel cream; Harissa-roasted rack of lamb with baba ganoush, picholine olives, toybox tomatoes, preserved lemons, and pomegranate;

Mouskoutchou: Orange Cake with Cinnamon-Chocolate Mousse; 1906 Reserva Especial Dark Amber Lager; Maeloc Blackberry Hard Cider

Vibrante & Vívido Food Studio (Between Morocco & France): Chilled seafood cocktail with octopus, scallops, shrimp, black garlic aïoli, tomato-coconut sauce, and serrano-lime oil; blue corn pupusa stuffed with cheese and topped with shredded pork, guajillo and Árbol chile sauce, cabbage slaw, and aji amarillo crema; Passionfruit mousse with dragonfruit jam; Coconut and passionfruit smoothie (non-alcoholic); frozen piña colada; passionfruit daiquiri

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

Festival Favorites (World Showplace): Remy’s Ratatouille with eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, and red pepper piperade (plant-based); Charcuterie with meats and cheeses featuring Nueske’s applewood smoked beef; Lemon blood-orange tart; Artist Palette jumbo chocolate-chip cookie; Blue Sky Black Cherry Boba Freeze (non-alcoholic);

3 Daughters Brewing Strawberry Blonde Nitro, St. Petersburg, FL; Breckenridge Brewery Nitro Vanilla Porter, Breckenridge, CO; M.I.A. Beer Company Milk Stout Nitro, Doral, FL; Cold Fashioned Coffee Cocktaill; Neapolitan beer flight

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

The Painter’s Palate (World Showplace): Prime steak tartare with pickled vegetables, parsley salad, béarnaise anglaise, and sous vide quail egg; Salt-roasted beet tartare with pickled vegetables, parsley salad, and béarnaise aïoli; Pistachio cake with cherry mousse and morello cherries; Kalimotxo: red wine cocktail with Pibb® Xtra; Frozen Rusty Nail Cocktail; Pinord La Dama Reserva Familiar Brut Rosé, Spain

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

Masterpiece Kitchen: Wild mushroom risotto, aged parmesan, truffle shavings, and Zinfandel reduction; Salmon and cream gâteau with egg yolk cream, Paddlefish caviar, and micro-herbs; vanilla, rose water, and pistachio panna cotta; Weihenstephaner Original Lager, Freising, Germany; Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Brut Champagne; The Meeker Vineyard Winemakers’ Handprint Merlot, Sonoma County, CA; Pinord La Dama Reserva Familiar Brut, Spainl Classic Sidecar with a Chocolate Twist

L’Art de la Cuisine Française (France): Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm creamy brie in a House-made bread bowl; Croissant à la Truffle Noir d’Hiver: Black winter truffle croissant; Moelleux à la framboise et aux chocolats valrhona: Molten chocolate and raspberry cake with pure origin valrhona chocolates; trio de macarons: Assortment of three house-made macarons in a gift box; Frozen french martini: Grey Goose vodka, Chambord liqueur, pineapple, orange, and grape Juice with lemon-lime foam; Charles Lafite, Brut Méthode Traditionnelle Champenoise, French Sparkling Wine; Château La Gordonne, Vérité du Terroir, Côtes de Provence Rosé; Bordeaux Merlot and Cabernet Blend, Baron des Chartrons, 2015

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

El Artista Hambriento (Mexico): Chile Relleno: Fried poblano pepper filled with flank steak, black beans, and tomatoes drizzled with a poblano cream sauce; pork belly pastor: Pastor-marinated pork belly atop boniato purée with charred pineapple and crispy cilantrol Taco de chocolate: Chocolate candy shell filled with mexican chocolate mousse with a touch of Chile topped with Tropical Fruit; Mexican Craft Beer: Tulum Artisanal Lager crafted with citrus notes and made with Mexican Caribbean seawater; Diego Pomegranate Margarita: Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, pomegranate-prickly pear juice, blackcurrant liqueur, and rose petal liqueur with a hibiscus salt rim; Frida Carrot Margarita: Casa Noble Blanco tequila, carrot juice, ginger cordial, lime juice, and agave nectar.

Mexico (Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

Goshiki (Japan): Stone Garden: Red bean mousse with chocolate rocks and arare rice cracker pebbles; Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha, and eel sauce; Vegetable gyoza: Vegetable-filled spinach gyoza with tofu atop mashed potatoes with a kamaboko fish cake, pepper Strings and tonkatsu teriyaki sauce; Haiku Draft Lager; Masu Sake; Pink Snow: Sake, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, and calpico dusted with snowflake confetti

Japan (Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

The Painted Panda (China): Old Shanghai Shi Zi Tou: Pork and water chestnut meatballs served with taro root; Sichuan red hot mala shrimp; "Panda" Bubble Tea: Classic Milk Tea with Black and White Boba Pearls (non-alcoholic); Jasmine Draft Beer; Fortune Cookie: ByeJoe spirit, amaretto, and piña colada Mix; Kung Fu Punch: Vodka and Triple Sec

Sea Butterfly: Butterfly pea flower-infused cocktail with lychee syrup, vodka, light rum, and magic boba pearls

L’Arte di Mangiare (Italy): Arancini: Sweet sausage fried risotto Balls with pomodoro sauce; L’Aragosta: Lobster ravioli with vanilla-saffron cream sauce and shredded chili peppers; Bomboloni: Cream-filled Italian doughnut with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar; Peroni Pilsner; Pinot Grigio; Chianti; Prosecco; Rosa Regale; Moscato; Italian white sangria with Prosecco; Italian red sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon; Italian margarita with tequila and limoncello; AmarettoBellini: Amaretto, white peach Ppurée, and Prosecco

Bergamotto: Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto, Prosecco, and Cerignola Olive

Italy (Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

Funnel Cake: Red Velvet Funnel Cake topped with cream cheese icing and pixie dust

Red Velvet Funnel Cake (Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company -- Showcase Plaza: Caramel Canvas Latte: Artisan latte with peanut butter syrup, caramel, and dark chocolate sauce topped with SNICKERS candy pieces paired with a doughnut

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company -- The American Adventure Color-Me-Latte: Made for a true artiste with Espresso, Swiss Chocolate Syrup, and Dark Chocolate Sauce sprinkled with M&M’s® Candies paired with a doughnut

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company -- Future World East: Starry Night Latte: Paint the sky with this Espresso beverage with Dulce de Leche, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate Sauce topped with MILKY WAY® Bar Pieces paired with a doughnut

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company -- Canada: Creative Twist Latte: Stretch your imagination with this Latte with Brown Butter Toffee Syrup and Swiss Chocolate Syrup topped with TWIX® Bar Pieces paired with a doughnut

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company (Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

In addition to specialty food and cocktails, there will be more than 100 talented artists at the park, showcasing a variety of styles and disciplines.

There will also be event-specific merchandise available to purchase.

(Photo by DisneyParks Blog)

The event includes a showcase of performances too, including music and visual arts. You can also partake in several artistic experiences throughout the park.

For more information and photos, visit DisneyParks Blog.

