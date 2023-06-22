SeaWorld unveils concert lineup for Summer Spectacular
ORLANDO, Fla. - Summer is here – and that means SeaWorld Orlando is gearing up for its Summer Spectacular!
The theme park unveiled Thursday its concert lineup for the summer event. Stars will take the stage every Saturday and Sunday night from July 8 through August 6 at SeaWorld's Nautilus Theater. The shows start at 6 p.m., but guests can spend the earlier part of the day on rides and visiting other attractions.
And the best part? All the concerts are free with park admission.
The Summer Spectacular runs on select dates from May 27 through September 4. See the calendar here.
SeaWorld Orlando Summer Spectacular Concert Series lineup
Here's a look at the SeaWorld Orlando Summer Spectacular Concert Series lineup for 2023:
- July 8: The English Beat
- July 9: Little River Band
- July 15: Pop Evil
- July 16: Foghat
- July 22: Don Felder
- July 23: Rodney Atkins
- July 29: Maddie & Tae
- July 30: Jesse McCartney
- August 5: A Flock of Seagulls
- August 6: Skillet
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 16: (L-R) Korey Cooper, John Cooper, and Seth Morrison of Skillet perform live on stage during a concert at Huxleys Neue Welt Berlin on June 16, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andrea Friedrich/Redferns)
Summer Spectacular events
Here's what to look forward to during SeaWorld Orlando's Summer Spectacular:
- Fireworks: A fireworks show can be seen from all around the park's large central lake
- Surf Holiday: An all-new musical experience is coming to the Nautilus Theater
- Club SeaGlow: Bayside Stadium turns into a party after dark – with a DJ!
- Pearl Divers: Watch pearl divers live in the lagoon next to Oyster's Secret starting at noon
You can also ride SeaWorld's newest rollercoaster, Pipeline.