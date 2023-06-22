SeaWorld unveils concert lineup for Summer Spectacular

Summer is here – and that means SeaWorld Orlando is gearing up for its Summer Spectacular!

The theme park unveiled Thursday its concert lineup for the summer event. Stars will take the stage every Saturday and Sunday night from July 8 through August 6 at SeaWorld's Nautilus Theater. The shows start at 6 p.m., but guests can spend the earlier part of the day on rides and visiting other attractions.

And the best part? All the concerts are free with park admission.

The Summer Spectacular runs on select dates from May 27 through September 4. See the calendar here.

MORE SEAWORLD NEWS:

SeaWorld Orlando Summer Spectacular Concert Series lineup

Here's a look at the SeaWorld Orlando Summer Spectacular Concert Series lineup for 2023:

July 8: The English Beat

July 9: Little River Band

July 15: Pop Evil

July 16: Foghat

July 22: Don Felder

July 23: Rodney Atkins

July 29: Maddie & Tae

July 30: Jesse McCartney

August 5: A Flock of Seagulls

August 6: Skillet

Image 1 of 10 ▼ BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 16: (L-R) Korey Cooper, John Cooper, and Seth Morrison of Skillet perform live on stage during a concert at Huxleys Neue Welt Berlin on June 16, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andrea Friedrich/Redferns)

Summer Spectacular events

Here's what to look forward to during SeaWorld Orlando's Summer Spectacular:

Fireworks: A fireworks show can be seen from all around the park's large central lake

Surf Holiday: An all-new musical experience is coming to the Nautilus Theater

Club SeaGlow: Bayside Stadium turns into a party after dark – with a DJ!

Pearl Divers: Watch pearl divers live in the lagoon next to Oyster's Secret starting at noon

You can also ride SeaWorld's newest rollercoaster, Pipeline.