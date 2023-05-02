SeaWorld Orlando's new ride is set to open later this month.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is set to open to the public on Saturday, May 27, 2023, according to SeaWorld's website. It's the theme park's seventh roller coaster to date.

Annual pass members will be the first to ride the one-of-its-kind coaster starting May 12, theme park officials said in a Facebook post:

Unlike most coasters, riders will be launched 110 feet up while standing in a surfing position, giving them the experience of wave jumping as they are launched at top speeds of 60 mph – as if they were actually surfing in the ocean.

At some point during the nearly two-minute ride, riders will feel like they are hanging loose when their seats rise and fall to mimic the sensation of riding on a wave while sending them through several gnarly twists and turns, officials say.

Guests must be at least 54" in height to ride.