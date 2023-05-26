SeaWorld Orlando guests can get a free beer this summer

How does a free beer sound? SeaWorld Orlando is once again bringing back its free beer promotion for the summer.

Between May 8 and July 27, guests old enough to drink (that's 21, folks), can get one free beer at the Waterway Grill, which is located near Infinity Falls. The complimentary beer can be claimed after 11 p.m. and up to an hour before the park closes, according to a news release.

SeaWorld passholders can receive two complimentary beers, the theme park said.

It's one of a number of promotions the theme park is running ahead of the May 27 opening of its newest attraction, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.

Passholders who visit SeaWorld Orlando up to 30 times through June 30 can receive various rewards, including a free popcorn, reserved seating at some of the animal shows, an animal enounter, or a dinner for two people at Sharks Underwater Grill.

It's part of SeaWorld's "Passport to Summer" promotion. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is running a similar promotion.