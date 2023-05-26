Passport to Summer: SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens giving away free stuff for visiting

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay pass members can unlock additions perks – including a free animal encounter or a free all-day dining pass – by visiting the theme parks multiple times over the summer.

Pass members who visit the individual theme parks between 2 and 30 times qualify for various rewards (we've listed the visits and rewards for both parks below).

At both parks, there are self-service kiosks where pass members can log in and receive a Passport visitation voucher. Once enough vouchers are collected, they can be redeemed for a reward.

The top reward for SeaWorld is a complimentary dinner for two at Sharks Underwater Grill. At Busch Gardens, it's an invitation to the exclusive "Passport to Summer Party," with exclusive ride times on some of the parks premiere rides.

SeaWorld's promotion runs through June 30, while Busch Gardens' runs through August 6.

SeaWorld Orlando voucher locations:

Manta

Flamingo Gift Shop

Ice Breaker

Infinity Falls

Journey to Atlantis

Kraken

Pass member Lounge

SeaWorld Orlando Passport to Summer Rewards

2 visits - Free popcorn

8 visits - Free reserved seating at orca, sea lion, and dolphin shows

15 visits - Free dolphin or penguin encounter

20 visits - One free all-day dining pass

30 visits - Free dinner for two to Sharks Underwater Grill

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay voucher locations:

Self-service kiosk outside main gates

Ticketing window at Guest Relations

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Passport to Summer Rewards

2 visits - Free fountain soda or popcorn

5 visits - One-time reserved seating at Cirque Electric or Turn it up! Remix

8 visits - One animal encounter or tour (Lory Landing, Aldabra Tortoise Insider Tour, Animal Ambassador Insider Tour, Animal Care Center behind-the-scenes tour)

15 visits - One free all-day dining pass

20 visits - Invitation to Passport to Summer Party

Visit https://buschgardens.com or https://seaworld.com for more information.