Passport to Summer: SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens giving away free stuff for visiting
SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay pass members can unlock additions perks – including a free animal encounter or a free all-day dining pass – by visiting the theme parks multiple times over the summer.
Pass members who visit the individual theme parks between 2 and 30 times qualify for various rewards (we've listed the visits and rewards for both parks below).
At both parks, there are self-service kiosks where pass members can log in and receive a Passport visitation voucher. Once enough vouchers are collected, they can be redeemed for a reward.
The top reward for SeaWorld is a complimentary dinner for two at Sharks Underwater Grill. At Busch Gardens, it's an invitation to the exclusive "Passport to Summer Party," with exclusive ride times on some of the parks premiere rides.
SeaWorld's promotion runs through June 30, while Busch Gardens' runs through August 6.
SeaWorld Orlando voucher locations:
- Manta
- Flamingo Gift Shop
- Ice Breaker
- Infinity Falls
- Journey to Atlantis
- Kraken
- Pass member Lounge
SeaWorld Orlando Passport to Summer Rewards
- 2 visits - Free popcorn
- 8 visits - Free reserved seating at orca, sea lion, and dolphin shows
- 15 visits - Free dolphin or penguin encounter
- 20 visits - One free all-day dining pass
- 30 visits - Free dinner for two to Sharks Underwater Grill
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay voucher locations:
- Self-service kiosk outside main gates
- Ticketing window at Guest Relations
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Passport to Summer Rewards
- 2 visits - Free fountain soda or popcorn
- 5 visits - One-time reserved seating at Cirque Electric or Turn it up! Remix
- 8 visits - One animal encounter or tour (Lory Landing, Aldabra Tortoise Insider Tour, Animal Ambassador Insider Tour, Animal Care Center behind-the-scenes tour)
- 15 visits - One free all-day dining pass
- 20 visits - Invitation to Passport to Summer Party
Visit https://buschgardens.com or https://seaworld.com for more information.