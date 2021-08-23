SeaWorld Orlando announces when new coaster, 'Ice Breaker' will open

article

SeaWorld Orlando announced on Monday when its newest coaster, ‘Ice Breaker,’ will open.

The theme park company said that Ice Breaker will open in February 2022.

The attraction reportedly features four launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida: a 93-foot-tall spike with 100-degree angle. The coaster also hits speeds up to 52 mph.

Photo from SeaWorld Orlando

"We recognize there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for this new ride, and then due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed." said park President Kyle Miller. "We apologize for this delay and thank our fans for their patience. We know that they are going to love this one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly. We are excited to finally be able to confirm Ice Breaker opening in February 2022."

One of the more unique components of the ride isn't even on the ride itself, it's the queue.

"The pathways, in general, get really close to and even underneath of the roller coaster so you'll be able to get really interesting and unique views, whether you’re on the ride or not," said Vice President of Design and Engineering Brian Andrelczyk.

With that said, Andrelczyk previously described the ride as a "moderate" thrill, telling FOX 35 that, "it’s not so much that it’s going to scare off the younger folks."

Photo from SeaWorld Orlando

Meanwhile, at Tampa Bay Busch Gardens, a release month for Iron Gwazi was also announced on Monday: March 2022. It was originally supposed to open in March 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you to our fans for your patience! We're excited to announce that Iron Gwazi will open March 2022," Busch Gardens wrote on its Instagram page.

The roller coaster replaced its wooden predecessor, "Gwazi," which first opened in 1999 and closed in 2015.

According to Busch Gardens, the updated iron version will have riders 206 feet above the ground, reach speeds of 76 miles per hour, and experience a 91-degree drop. The height, theme park officials said, will make it the tallest hybrid wood-steel roller coaster on the continent – surpassing Cedar Point’s 205-foot Steel Vengeance.

"It's North America's tallest and the world's fastest and the world's steepest hybrid coaster," Andrew Schaffer, the director of design at Busch Gardens, said back in January 2020.

FOX 13 Tampa Bay contributed to this report.