Sarah Boone trial: Jurors see texts, interrogation video in suitcase murder case
ORLANDO, Fla. - The "suitcase murder" trial continued late into the evening, with jurors reviewing key evidence in the case of Sarah Boone, whose boyfriend was found dead inside a suitcase.
In court, jurors watched videos of Boone being questioned by investigators after Jorge Torres’ body was discovered in 2020. They also saw footage filmed by Boone on her phone.
The state presented an audio recording from Boone's interrogation, during which she claimed that Torres' death occurred during a drunken game of hide-and-seek. A homicide investigator who interviewed Boone in 2020 testified, and an edited version of the interview was played in court.
Investigators also showed a video from Boone's phone in which Torres could be heard pleading to be let out of the suitcase.
Additionally, the state presented several text messages Boone allegedly sent in the months leading up to Torres’ death. A forensic pathologist testified to finding injuries on Torres’ body, including bruises, scratches, and swelling.
The trial will resume on Tuesday.
