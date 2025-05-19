Border Patrol detains 5 at Welcome to Rockville festival; Volusia deputies make 13 arrests

The Brief Authorities reported 13 arrests and 5 immigration detentions during the Rockville music festival. Drug-related charges and counterfeit goods topped the list of offenses. No major thefts were reported this year, a shift from previous festivals.



Federal and local law enforcement made a series of arrests during the "Welcome to Rockville" music festival in Daytona Beach over the weekend, including the detention of five people by U.S. Border Patrol.

What we know:

Multiple arrests were made by federal and local law enforcement officers during the "Welcome to Rockville" music festival held over the weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported 13 arrests, including three felony charges. U.S. Border Patrol detained five individuals based on their immigration status, most of whom were Guatemalan nationals.

One of the more serious arrests involved a woman who was charged with possession with intent to sell after deputies recovered about a pound of psychedelic mushrooms. Authorities said the drugs were found after receiving a tip about a delivery to a festival bar.

The enforcement effort was part of a planned response involving various agencies to manage the influx of tens of thousands of concertgoers.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the other two felony arrests or the names of the individuals detained by Border Patrol. It’s also unclear whether those detained face deportation or further federal proceedings. Law enforcement did not comment on whether they expect additional arrests as investigations continue.

The backstory:

"Welcome to Rockville" is a major annual music festival that attracts fans from across the country. In past years, the event has seen high volumes of thefts, particularly of cell phones and wallets. Ahead of this year’s festival, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood pledged increased enforcement, including collaboration with federal agents, to address ongoing concerns about safety and crime.

Big picture view:

The collaboration between local deputies and federal agents represents a growing trend of combining immigration enforcement with public safety operations at major events. While the number of immigration-related detentions decreased slightly compared to last year (five this year versus seven in 2024), the presence of U.S. Border Patrol drew attention among attendees and immigrant advocacy groups.

Deputies noted a reduction in property crimes this year, citing improved preventive measures and greater officer visibility throughout the venue.

What they're saying:

The heightened enforcement was in line with promises made by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood ahead of the event.

Authorities added that the festival was "largely successful from a public safety standpoint," noting the absence of major thefts and a manageable number of arrests.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: