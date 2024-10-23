Sarah Boone Trial: Suitcase murder case could go to jury by end of week

The trial of Sarah Boone, accused of zipping her boyfriend Jorge Torres into a suitcase and leaving him to die, could be in the hands of the jury by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, Dr. Julie Harper, a psychologist who evaluated Boone, testified that Boone suffers from "Battered Woman Syndrome," supporting the defense's argument that Boone was a battered spouse.

"She had the patterns ingrained in her behavior," Dr. Harper said. "Their fear is based on the pattern of behavior between them and their partner."

SARAH BOONE TRIAL | CLIPS FROM TRIAL, EXPERT TESTIMONY

Boone testified earlier in the trial, saying that she and Torres were playing a game when things took a dark turn. She claimed they went from laughing to arguing, with Torres allegedly threatening her life.

"He probably would have made me unrecognizable. Or I would have lost my life," Boone told the court.

Dr. Harper also diagnosed Boone with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), citing trauma from intimate partner violence.

MORE STORIES

During cross-examination, the state questioned Dr. Harper’s findings, noting that "Battered Spouse" is not a formal medical diagnosis. The prosecutor also asked about Boone’s potential narcissistic traits.

"Even just traits of narcissistic personality disorder—is that something an evaluator should account for when evaluating the credibility of the history given?" the assistant state attorney asked.

"Yes," Dr. Harper responded. "Because all forms of disorders or traits may lead to inaccurate information, either not purposely or purposely. They may be deceptive."

The defense has maintained that Torres was abusive. Two deputies who previously responded to domestic violence calls involving the couple testified, noting that in one instance, both Boone and Torres were arrested.

Court is set to resume at 9 a.m. on Thursday, with the defense expected to rest its case. The state will offer a rebuttal, and closing arguments are likely to begin late Thursday or early Friday.

Content warning: You can watch the videos below. FOX 35 obtained them via a public records request. The content is disturbing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: