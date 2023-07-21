Expand / Collapse search

Sarah Boone case: Florida woman accused of leaving boyfriend to die in suitcase to appear in court

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:12AM
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

New evidence released in Sarah Boone case

Sarah Boone is accused of killing her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., in Feb. 2020 inside their home in Winter Park after allegedly locking him inside a suitcase. Boone told deputies that she and Torres were playing a game of hide-and-seek and that she fell asleep. When she woke up, she said she found her boyfriend dead in the suitcase. The Florida State Attorney's Office released video allegedly recorded on Boone's cell phone that appears to show a conversation between her and Torres. Content warning: This video may be graphic and disturbing to some.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Content warning: Some of the photos, videos, and detailed allegations in this report are disturbing and graphic and may be uncomfortable for some readers and viewers. View discretion is advised. 

Sarah Boone, a Florida woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him to die after a game of hide and seek, is set to return to court for a pretrial hearing Friday morning. It will be the final hearing before her trial begins on Monday, July 24.

In Feb. 2020, Sarah Boone called 911 to report that her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr. was dead inside their apartment in Winter Park. She told 911 dispatchers that she and Torres were playing a game of hide-and-seek the night before and during the game, both "jokingly thought it would be funny if Jorge got in the suitcase," the arrest report stated.

Boone told Orange County deputies she and Torres had been drinking wine. She claims she went upstairs to a bedroom and fell asleep, leaving Torres in the suitcase where he died.

FULL: Sarah Boone police interrogation

Sarah Boone is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., who died after being zipped inside a suitcase. Boone said the two were playing hide-and-seek and that she fell asleep, and later came down and found him dead. Prosecutors said videos found on Boone's cell phone show her taunting him, as he begs for help and says he cannot breathe. Warning: Video may be disturbing to some.

Ahead of the trial, the state released body camera video from the scene, Boone's interview with detectives and the disturbing videos from her cellphone from the night Torres died. 

The videos appeared to show Torres zipped inside the suitcase, occasionally moving, and seemingly begging Sarah to let him out. In the video, it seems Boone repeatedly taunts him. 

"Sarah, I can't breathe, babe," Torres said, according to the video.

"That's on you," she responds.

"Sarah, I can't breathe," he said again.

"That's on you," Boone responds, even laughing.

The pretrial hearing is set for 9 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 