Sarah Boone case: Florida woman accused of leaving boyfriend to die in suitcase to appear in court

Content warning: Some of the photos, videos, and detailed allegations in this report are disturbing and graphic and may be uncomfortable for some readers and viewers. View discretion is advised.

Sarah Boone, a Florida woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him to die after a game of hide and seek, is set to return to court for a pretrial hearing Friday morning. It will be the final hearing before her trial begins on Monday, July 24.

In Feb. 2020, Sarah Boone called 911 to report that her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr. was dead inside their apartment in Winter Park. She told 911 dispatchers that she and Torres were playing a game of hide-and-seek the night before and during the game, both "jokingly thought it would be funny if Jorge got in the suitcase," the arrest report stated.

Boone told Orange County deputies she and Torres had been drinking wine. She claims she went upstairs to a bedroom and fell asleep, leaving Torres in the suitcase where he died.

Ahead of the trial, the state released body camera video from the scene, Boone's interview with detectives and the disturbing videos from her cellphone from the night Torres died.

The videos appeared to show Torres zipped inside the suitcase, occasionally moving, and seemingly begging Sarah to let him out. In the video, it seems Boone repeatedly taunts him.

"Sarah, I can't breathe, babe," Torres said, according to the video.

"That's on you," she responds.

"Sarah, I can't breathe," he said again.

"That's on you," Boone responds, even laughing.



The pretrial hearing is set for 9 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.