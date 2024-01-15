Sarah Boone: January trial date set for Florida woman accused of murder after boyfriend dies in suitcase

The trial for Sarah Boone, the Florida woman accused of zipping up her boyfriend in a suitcase and leaving him there to die during an alleged game of hide-and-seek in 2020, is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 29.

The start of the trial has been pushed back multiple times over the past nearly four years after several public defenders filed motions to withdraw from representing Boone, court records show.

On Feb. 25, 2020, Boone, then 42, was arrested by Orange County deputies after detectives said 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr. died after being zipped into a suitcase and left inside for hours. The incident reportedly happened at the couple's Winter Park home, near Aloma Avenue and Goldenrod Road.

Sarah Boone (Photo via Orange County Corrections)

RELATED HEADLINES:

According to investigators, Boone told them that she and Torres had been drinking wine and playing hide-and-seek, when she claimed she went upstairs and passed out in her bed.

She said she woke up hours later to her cellphone ringing multiple times. She then allegedly realized her boyfriend was possibly still inside the suitcase, and when she unzipped it, she found Torres unresponsive and not breathing. Boone called 911 and deputies arrived to find Torres dead.

Boone's cell phone suitcase video released

The Florida State Attorney's Office released video allegedly recorded on Boone's cell phone that appears to show a conversation between her and Torres. (Content warning: This video may be graphic and disturbing to some.)

In the video, Boone is heard laughing as Torres screamed in terror from inside the suitcase, pleading for help until his final breath, investigators said.

"For everything you've done to me, [expletive] you! Stupid," Boone could be heard saying in the video. "That's on you. Oh, that's what I feel like when you cheat on me," she reportedly added.

Booking photo of Jorge Torres Jr. on Sept. 14, 2019 (Photo via Orange County Corrections) Expand

Boone faces a charge of second-degree murder in Torres' death.

A pretrial hearing is set for Tuesday morning at the Orange County courthouse.