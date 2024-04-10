Teen dies after shooting in Sanford, police say | 'His friends ran... rather than helping him'

A teenager has died following a shooting that happened in Sanford on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The Sanford Police Department identified the victim as 17-year-old Sadarion Cosby.

Authorities said the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Ellen Place and Scott Drive.

Cosby and three others approached a parked car with people inside and shots were fired, police said in a news release. The vehicle and its occupants immediately drove off after the shooting.

Police said one of the individuals helped Cosby – who had been shot in the abdomen – get to a nearby home before running off as well.

The occupants of the home drove Cosby to a nearby hospital where he died.

"A seventeen-year-old lost his life. His ‘friends’, and I use that term loosely, ran rather than staying and helping him," Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. "They didn’t help him get the emergency medical attention he needed, nor stay to assist law enforcement identify and locate the person(s) who took his life. Unacceptable."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the police department or leave an anonymous tip with Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or www.crimeline.org. Crimeline tips that lead to solving homicide cases are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.