Cabana Live shooting: Video shows moment shots fired inside Florida nightclub

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it appears a second person also opened fire – and possibly in self-defense – during a private pool party at a Sanford event over the weekend, and detectives are hoping to talk with that person.

At least 10 people were hurt, including Houston Texans NFL player Tank Dell, in the shooting at Cabana Live shortly after midnight Sunday morning, officials said. A 16-year-old suspect, later identified as Christopher Eugene Bouie Jr., was tackled by a security guard during the shooting and arrested on several charges.

During a Monday news conference, Sheriff Dennis Lemma released surveillance video from inside the venue showing the moment the alleged shooting happened, sending crowds running in all directions. He said some 200 people attended the 21-and-older pool party.

He said the video showed what appeared to be a fight, followed by the teenage suspect pulling out a gun. Moments after shots were fired, Bouie was then tackled by a "heroic" security guard, Sheriff Lemma said.

On the other side of the venue, Sheriff Lemma said there was a second set of "muzzle flashes," indicating someone else may have opened fire. Sheriff Lemma said this person appeared to have pulled out a 45-caliber handgun, possibly in self-defense.

He said shell casings matching a 9mm, believed to be used by Bouie, and 45-caliber shell casings from the second person were found inside the venue.

The second person has not been named as a person of interest or a suspect. However, deputies want to talk to that person to get more information on what happened.

The video also shows where Tank Dell was inside the venue during the shooting.

Sheriff Lemma said Cabana Live does host its own events. However, this specific event leased Cabana Live's facility and marketed the event as a 21-and-older pool party.

He said it appears promoters for the private event did not go through the proper county permit procedures to hold the event, which has sparked potential questions and investigations from the county.

There is also a question about how a 16-year-old was able to get inside a 21-and-older pool party, let alone with a gun. Sheriff Lemma said all of those are being investigated by various law enforcement and county agencies.

Sheriff Lemma said several people were turned away from the event because they had guns. While Florida law allows those 21 and older to carry concealed weapons, Sheriff Lemma said, the venue and promoters for this event made a decision not to allow guns inside the private event.

Bouie faces several felony charges, including attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, use and display of a firearm during a felony, and firing a weapon on public property. He has an arraignment before a Seminole County judge scheduled for May 13 at 8:30 a.m.

