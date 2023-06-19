Florida firefighters rescue runaway pig from railroad tracks

Firefighters rescued a "runaway pig" that was spotted on railroad tracks near a landfill in Ocala on Friday, officials said.

A Marion County Fire Rescue team was helping the Marion County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad at the Baseline Landfill just off Baseline Road when they noticed "something odd" on the tracks, officials said on Facebook.

Firefighter and paramedic Kenny Haworth sprung into action and was able to wrangle the runaway pig without incident. Animal control arrived to the scene shortly after and they took the pig into custody for "safe keeping."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue

Photos of the rescue show Haworth tying up the pig with a yellow rope to make sure it doesn't run away again as he loads it into the animal control truck.

"One shift is never like the rest," officials said.