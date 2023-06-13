Wild video: Hammerhead sharks swarm boaters off Florida coast

A thrilling encounter unfolded near the Florida border over the weekend as boaters at Robinson Island found themselves getting up close and personal with a group of hammerhead sharks.

The scene was caught on camera by Meredith Perry of Alabama, showcasing the handful of sharks as they swirled and swam in close proximity to the boaters in the clear, shallow Gulf waters on Saturday. Robinson Island is located just along the Florida-Alabama border on the Panhandle near Orange Beach and Pensacola Beach.

In the video, you can see the hammerhead sharks make their way around the sandbar for over a minute as onlookers yell "Ahhhhh!" and "Wooooo!"

Photo: Meredith Perry

How common are hammerhead sharks in Florida?

Hammerhead sharks are common in the shallow coastal waters of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The migratory species typically moves north along the Atlantic coast in the summer.

Are hammerhead sharks dangerous?

Hammerhead sharks are considered one of the least-dangerous species of shark, according to the Florida Museum. On a list of shark-implicated provoked attacks around the world, hammerhead sharks are ranked toward the bottom of the list and have not been involved in a fatal unprovoked attack.

What to do if you're approached by a hammerhead shark

The Florida Museum provided some safety tips on how to reduce your risk of being bitten by a shark:

Stay with a buddy

Do not wander too far from shore

Avoid being in the water during low-light hours

Wearing shiny jewelry is discouraged

Use extra caution when waters are murky

Refrain from excess splashing

Slowly and calmly evacuate the water if sharks are spotted

Photo: Meredith Perry

For more tips, visit the Florida Museum's website.