Zach Bryan adds 2 Florida shows to nearly sold out tour due to high demand

Stream FOX 35 News:

Country music star Zach Bryan already announced he would be stopping in Tampa on his highly anticipated "The Quittin Time Tour" in 2024, but the "Somewhere in the Orange" singer just announced two more stops in the Sunshine State due to high demand.

Bryan made the announcement Monday afternoon that he would be playing Orlando's Amway Center on July 21, 2024, and Sunrise's Amerant Bank Arena on July 22, 2024. Previously, he only had one Florida date on the tour – Aug. 14 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

"I do feel like the ticketing issues are insane, I am sorry and in that we added more shows to the tour to try and curve demand," Bryan, a staunch advocate against high ticket prices and resellers online, wrote on Instagram alongside the new dates. "I don’t want it to be lost on me or anyone how grateful and indebted I am to every single person who listened and listens. I am trying my best in this life and also to make the shows as great as I can to the people I love most; yall."

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Zach Bryan performs onstage for day two of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 24, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cult Expand

On both of the new Florida dates, Bryan will be accompanied by The War And Treaty. In Tampa, he'll be joined by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Levi Turner.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS :

Registration is open now for the new dates. The presale begins next Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

Click here to register.