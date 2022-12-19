Road rage shooting leaves 2 hurt in Ocala, police say

Two men are hurt after they were involved in a road rage shooting incident in Ocala Monday morning, according to police.

The Ocala Police Department said one man was hit in the head and the other had been shot. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes of West State Road 40 from 67 Avenue Road to 60th Avenue as officers investigate.

The area will be closed for at least an hour, police said.