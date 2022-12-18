4 injured after truck smashes into popular Orlando bar

article

Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a truck crashed into a bar, Orlando police said.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into the Hideaway Bar in the Ivanhoe Village with injuries.

Damage at the Hideaway Bar in Ivanhoe Village

The four people who were injured in the crash were taken to a hospital and remain in stable condition, police said.

The driver remained on the scene. This is an active investigation.

