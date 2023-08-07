Krispy Kreme ushers in fall festivities with new pumpkin spice doughnut flavors

article

August may have just begun, but fall is already in full swing at Krispy Kreme!

The donut shop is celebrating Pumpkin Spice Season early with the release of fall-worthy flavors, including two brand new doughnuts that are sure to get you in the autumn spirit – even if it's still 95 degrees out.

On the menu is the all-new Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut, which is a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnuts with pumpkin buttercream and cream cheese icing, plus a dusting of cinnamon sugar. You can also get your hands on the new Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut hand-dipped in maple icing and topped with candied pecans.

Photo: Krispy Kreme

Popular doughnuts flavors are also making a comeback, including the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

As far as drinks go, you can sip on the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte – available hot, iced or frozen – and Pumpkin Spice Coffee.

Photo: Krispy Kreme

"Year after year, we fall in love all over again with pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and this year pumpkin spice lovers will fall the hardest at Krispy Kreme," Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. ""Combining two new pumpkin spice doughnuts with two fan favorites – we're saying to the spice AND our fans, ‘P.S., we love you'!"

If you can't make it out to a Krispy Kreme location near you, a six-pack including the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is available at select grocery stores.