Relentless rain causes flooding woes in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - Continuous rainstorms are causing severe flooding in Orlando's College Park neighborhood, leaving residents increasingly concerned about the future of their homes.
Sandbags have become a common sight in the area, as families like the Polsons brace for rising waters with each storm.
Jeremy Polson, a longtime resident, says his backyard pool has been filled with mud during recent downpours. After living in the area for more than 20 years, Polson says their home repeatedly floods, whether it's during a hurricane or a regular storm.
Polson blames the City of Orlando for not addressing the issue.
"When you know something isn’t working, and you refuse to fix it, after years it’s no longer an act of God — it’s negligence," he said.
The city has announced plans for upgrades to stormwater infrastructure, but the project remains in its design phase, leaving residents anxious for relief as daily storms continue.
