Former Florida paramedic accused of accidentally killing patient, report states

For a small town, Ponce Inlet has had some big issues facing its fire department. Among them, is a former paramedic who may have accidentally killed some of his patients.

It's all documented in a 52-page report by law firm DSK Law at the City of Ponce Inlet's request. The city hired the firm to investigate complaints within the fire department.

The most troubling allegations concern former firefighter Kyle Oberst, a paramedic for six years. Florida EMS Association President, Dr. Todd Soard, said paramedics differed from firefighters because paramedics have special responsibilities.

"And then a paramedic is more advanced of course, the training is more in-depth, deeper care, both cardiac – also trauma – and they're able to administer medications," Soard said.

The report included interviews with several of Oberst’s fire department colleagues. Many of them recalled a time when Oberst admitted to killing a patient, after giving them the wrong medicine. The report states, "Firefighter Oberst openly admitted to having ‘mess[ed] up,’ causing the death of a patient. Firefighter Oberst admitted that he administered the wrong drug, Lasix, a water pill. When the Lasix caused an adverse reaction, firefighter Oberst said he did not inform the hospital and did not include the information in his report."

MORE STORIES:

The City of Ponce Inlet said the report was part of ongoing litigation, and they can't comment on the allegations. Dr. Soard said paramedic training includes advanced patient care.

"Interpret EKGs, learn the proper process of administering medications, and more in-depth training on patient evaluation," he said.

The report also stated that Oberst told a coworker he failed to hook a patient up to a CPAP ventilation machine, and the patient "coded." After that, he allegedly told the coworker "he no longer wished to serve as a paramedic because it became too stressful for him and he felt that he missed things and caused harm to patients."

The report stated that Oberst claimed he only wanted to work as a firefighter. The City of Ponce Inlet terminated Oberst’s employment in 2021. Dr. Soard said the city's medical director should be regularly evaluating paramedics' performance.

"It's very important to have medical director's involvement, and they are to have that involvement either by meetings or a designated training officer, someone doing that on their behalf, as well."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: