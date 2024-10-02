Former Holly Hill Police Chief will not face charges in misconduct case, grand jury decides
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A grand jury has decided not to indict former Holly Hill Police Chief Jeffery Miller, citing insufficient evidence in a misconduct case that included allegations of sexual misconduct dating back more than a decade.
Earlier this year, a 104-page report detailed the allegations against Miller and three other high-ranking department members. Miller resigned during the investigation.
Current Police Chief Byron Williams issued a statement following the grand jury's decision, which read, in part, "While the grand jury has declined to indict, our focus now is on the future."
Williams emphasized the department’s commitment to rebuilding trust and ensuring transparency for both the officers and the community.
