Altamonte Springs road closures on Fourth of July for 'Red Hot & Boom' at Cranes Roost Park

Red Hot & Boom is back – and Altamonte Springs is gearing up for the thousands and thousands of people slated to flood Cranes Roost Park for the annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

The event, which runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, will be filled with live music, food and other family-friendly festivities.

Red Hot & Boom road closures in Altamonte Springs

Several road closures are in place for the event. Here's a look:

July 2

Cranes Roost Boulevard between Uptown Boulevard and Festival Drive: Closed at 10 a.m.

Uptown Boulevard: Closed at 2 p.m.

Cranes Roost Boulevard between Shorecrest Drive and Festival Drive: Closed 2 p.m.

Altamonte Mall parking garages closed at 7 a.m. (reopen July 4 at 7 a.m.)

July 3

CenterPointe Circle: Closed at 7 a.m.

Festival Drive between Altamonte Mall Loop Road and Central Parkway: Closed at 7 a.m.

Cranes Roost Boulevard at SR-436: Closes at 6:30 p.m.

Rear entrance to Altamonte Mall on Festival Drive: Closed at 7 a.m.

All closed roads are scheduled to reopen at 2 a.m. on July 4.

"After the fireworks are over, many streets will become one-way to help facilitate the ride home. In general, people driving to the event should try to park in the direction they need to go when it is time to leave," the City of Altamonte said on its website.

The City of Altamonte Springs shared the following traffic tips for July 3:

