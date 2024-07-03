Downtown Orlando road closures on Fourth of July for Lake Eola's 'Fireworks at the Fountain'

The City of Orlando is closing several roads in the downtown area for the Fourth of July event at Lake Eola on Thursday.

Fireworks at the Fountain is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lake Eola Park. The festivities include live entertainment, family-friendly fun and food and beverage available for purchase.

The fireworks show is set to kick off at 9:10 p.m.

Downtown Orlando road closures for Fourth of July

Here's a look at the road closures in place for Fireworks at the Fountain, and when they'll be in place:

Robinson Street from Rosalind Avenue to Summerlin Avenue: Closed 7 a.m. to midnight on July 4

Eola Drive from Robinson Street to Washington Street: Closed 7 a.m. to midnight on July 4

Rosalind Avenue from South Street to Robinson Street: Closed 2 p.m. to midnight on July 4

Central Boulevard from Rosalind Avenue to Eola Drive: Closed 2 p.m. to midnight on July 4

Free SunRail rides on Fourth of July

SunRail is offering free rides on Thursday for the event:

Church Street Station: Last northbound train departs at 10:38 p.m. / Last southbound train departs at 10:51 p.m.

LYNX Central Station: Last northbound train departs at 10:41 p.m. / Last southbound train departs at 10:48 p.m.

Downtown Orlando parking

Click here for an interactive map of parking options, including garages and surface lots, in downtown Orlando.

