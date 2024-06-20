Popular Orlando winery reveals new home after forced closure of Mills location

article

Two months after Quantum Leap Winery announced it was forced to close its Mills 50 location, the popular Orlando winery has announced where its new home will be.

The winery's former Wilfred Drive location was sold and the business moved out at the end of April. At the time, Quantum Leap Winery said they weren't going anywhere – and they stuck to their word.

This week, Quantum Leap Winery revealed that it's new location will be at The Cottage on Lake Fairview, an event venue in Fairview Shores, west of Winter Park and south of Eatonville.

"The Cottage on Lake Fairview has been a staple in the Central Florida community and we look forward to bringing the next chapter of Quantum Leap to this site," the winery wrote on Facebook. "We invite you to join us on the journey as we take the best of The Cottage combined with the best of Quantum Leap to create an update venue over the next many months."

The business said it's in the process of transforming the space and a public viewing is scheduled for July 12.

"We are thankful for our team members and wine club members whose support has not wavered through this process," the winery said on social media. "And we are thankful to those in the community that have called and emailed asking for updates and expressing interest in visiting as soon as we re-open. We look forward to hosting you soon!"

Once Quantum Leap Winery is open for business, its regular hours of operation will be Tuesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with special events on some Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Any updates about the opening timeline will be posted on Quantum Leap's website and social media pages.