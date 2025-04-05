Students sent to hospital after sneaking in alcohol at prom held at SeaWorld, officials say

article

Multiple Winter Springs High School students were sent to the hospital on Saturday after becoming ill from alcohol during prom, according to school officials.

Officials with Seminole County Public Schools said students snuck in small containers of alcohol concealed in clothing. The school prom was being held at SeaWorld.

School officials said those who brought in the alcohol have been identified and will be disciplined.

SCPS also said that type of behavior will not be tolerated at school events.

It is unclear how many students were transported to the hospital.