Popular Orlando winery forced to move after 12 years: 'This is not goodbye'

A popular Orlando winery announced this week it would be moving locations after 12 years in the Mills 50 district.

Quantum Leap Winery's move comes after the Wilfred Drive property was sold last fall. The business said the new owners will operate the space and will move out at the end of April.

"We have loved the sense of community in the Mills 50 district and have appreciated the support we have received, and the friendships and partnerships we have made," Quantum Leap Winery wrote in a social media post. "We are grateful to our team members who have helped to build the winery through the years, and our wine club members who have been with us every step of the way.

"During our 12 years, we have been honored to host over one thousand events and we will cherish all the wonderful memories of the weddings, celebrations, fundraisers, classes, art openings, and the many other fun events that we have done."

Photo: Quantum Leap Winery

The winery confirmed that the move does not mean it's shuttering its doors permanently. Plans for a long-term location are in the works, but in the meantime, they'll be operating out of an interim location nearby. More details on that will be released within the next two weeks, Quantum Leap Winery said.

"We truly love being Orlando’s winery and being a meaningful part of this special community," the winery's post continued. "We are happy to say that will continue to bring you award-winning wines and ciders; and we look forward to hosting many more private events, community gatherings and winery events soon. Stay tuned and again, sincere gratitude for your support over the years and in the future."

Quantum Leap Winery is located at 1312 Wilfred Drive in Orlando.