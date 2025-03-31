Deputies investigating road rage shooting at Florida Publix parking lot

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred in the parking lot of a Publix store over the weekend. Few details regarding the incident have been released. If you have any information, you're urged to contact the sheriff's office or Crimeline.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking the community's help regarding a road rage shooting incident that happened outside a local Publix grocery store over the weekend.

Here are the latest details about the case.

What we know:

On Sunday, March 30, at 2 p.m., deputies responded to a road rage shooting incident at the Publix parking lot located at 841 Cypress Parkway in Poinciana.

Detectives arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made in the case.

What we don't know:

Further details regarding the suspect, the events leading up to the shooting, and whether any injuries were reported have not been released, as the investigation is still ongoing.

What they're saying:

"We want to assure the public that this is an isolated incident, and there is currently no danger to the community," a spokesperson for the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Thank you for your understanding and patience."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office or Crimeline.

