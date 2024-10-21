Pushback grows over Cocoa Beach resort's plan to rent public park for up to 100 days a year

A new $400 million-plus hotel in Cocoa Beach is facing opposition to its plans to rent a nearby public park for up to 100 days a year.

People aren’t frustrated with the property under construction, but some say a private company shouldn’t have "dibs" on a public piece of land.

"We all have such a negative feeling about it," said Janice Scott, a former Cocoa Beach mayor pushing back on the park proposal.

She has negative feelings about a contract between the hotel and Brevard County. It would give the hotel exclusive use of the south part of Lori Wilson Park for up to 100 days a year.

"You have so much going on your property. Just leave our public space alone," said the former mayor.

She isn’t alone. Many people have taken to social media about "Saving Lori Wilson Park."

"This is a public park. This is for the people. This is for our visitors. This is for our tourism product. This is not just for one hotel chain," said Sandra Sullivan.

FOX 35 News took these concerns to the developer for a response for those who feel this is a gross misuse of public space.

Carlos Rodriguez, the chairman and CEO of Driftwood Capital, said, "What I want to say is, they need to look at the whole picture." He says his company will improve the park by maintaining the space.

"Right now, tax dollars are going to maintain the park and, quite frankly, not as good as it should be," said Rodriguez.

Driftwood says holidays and other peak times of the year would be off-limits to them, and the hotel is paying to rent the space.

"Everybody loves this park," said another park user, Jeffrey.

Many are concerned about the future of the dog park at Lori Wilson if the new contract is approved.

In the contract, Driftwood would have to pay to build a brand-new dog park on the north side of Lori Wilson which would stay open to the public all year long.

"If they don’t bring back the water that my dog loves then no, I’m not fine with it," said the dog park lover, who wants to see many of the same amenities if a new one is built.

Driftwood also plans to build a golf cart path connecting their Hilton hotel to the Westin resort.

This proposal will be presented to the Brevard County Commission on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend and share their views on the issue.

