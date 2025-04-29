Florida AG launches Office of Parental Rights, a first-in-the-nation initiative

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced the launch of an Office of Parental Rights (OPR). The new initiative is a first-in-the-nation and aims to empower parents and protect children. In Florida, parental rights are reserved to the parent of a minor child without obstruction or interference from the state, any of its political subdivisions, governmental entities or institutions.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced the launch of an Office of Parental Rights (OPR), a first-in-the-nation initiative to empower parents and protect children.

What is the Office of Parental Rights (OPR)?

What we know:

In Florida, the attorney general said parental rights are reserved to the parent of a minor child without obstruction or interference from the state, any of its political subdivisions, governmental entities or institutions.

Uthmeier said the new OPR initiative aims to provide justice to parents and families whose rights have been violated.

What they're saying:

"The OPR is designed to bolster the many efforts Florida has taken to protect children over the past several years, including the Parents’ Bill of Rights and the Parental Rights in Education Act," the attorney general said.

When it comes to raising a child, Uthmeier said governments should understand that they don’t know best.

"The parents do, and they deserve an attorney general’s office working on their behalf," he said. "This first-in-the-nation office is a mechanism for parents and families to seek justice where local governments and school systems seek to 'treat,' indoctrinate or collect data from students without parental involvement. This new initiative is another way we are making Florida the best place to raise a family."

What kind of cases will the OPR be able to assist with?

Dig deeper:

Uthmeier said the OPR can assist with the following types of cases:

Denial of access to school records

Lack of consent for biometric or personal data collection

Unauthorized healthcare, counseling or mental health services

Interference with educational choices

Failure to notify parents of suspected criminal offenses

Coercion or encouragement to withhold information

Objectionable instructional or library materials

Violations of parental notification for health services

Restrictions on parental participation in school governance

Unauthorized data sharing or surveys

Criminal cases will be forwarded to the Office of Statewide Prosecution, the attorney general said.

What's next:

Uthmeier said his office is launching a new portal that will allow parents to directly report violations to the OPR.

Further details on the new initiative will be provided in the coming days, Uthmeier said.

