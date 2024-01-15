Expand / Collapse search

These 3 Florida cities are getting a new Publix in February 2024

By Dani Medina
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Publix asking customers to stop doing this

Signs have sprung up in and outside of Publix's around Florida regarding pets in the stores.

SANFORD, Fla. - Publix is planning to open three new stores in Florida next month. 

These three locations come after Publix announced plans to open two other Florida locations in January, one in Panama City and another in Wesley Chapel. Those stores are set to open on Jan. 24 and 25, respectively. 

In February, the Florida-based grocery chain plans to open the following three locations:

Feb. 1: Sanford (Seinole County)

Store location: 4181 E SR-46

Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor

Size: 48,387 square feet

Related

Central Florida native becomes first-ever Pub Sub customer at Kentucky's first Publix: 'Ultimate goal'
article

Central Florida native becomes first-ever Pub Sub customer at Kentucky's first Publix: 'Ultimate goal'

Meet Alex, a Publix enthusiast whose "ultimate goal" was to be the first-ever Pub Sub customer in Kentucky – and he was!

Feb. 8: Fort Myers (Lee County)

Store location: 16950 San Carlos Blvd.

Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor

Size: 46,791 square feet

MORE PUBLIX NEWS: Publix expands reach into 8th state with newly opened Kentucky location

Feb. 8: Boynton Beach (Palm Beach County)

Store location: 4966 Le Chalet Blvd. 

Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor

Size: 48,228 square feet

Click here for more information about Publix's newest locations. 