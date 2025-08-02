6 Florida men sentenced for trafficking military-grade firearms to Mexican drug cartels, officials say

The Brief Six men from DeLand have been sentenced to federal prison terms. The sentencing follows the men's alleged roles in trafficking military-grade firearms to Mexican drug cartels. Detectives said the trafficked firearms included high-caliber, armor-piercing and anti-material weapons.



Six Florida men have been sentenced to federal prison terms for their roles in trafficking military-grade firearms to Mexican drug cartels, officials say.

Officials launch firearms trafficking investigation

What we know:

In May 2023, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began investigating a firearms trafficking organization allegedly operating in the Middle District of Florida.

Court documents say the organization comprised at least six individuals and was led by Angel Velazquez Delgado. The individuals allegedly purchased high-caliber firearms in the United States for resale to Mexican drug cartels. Investigators said these cartels "were and are criminal organizations engaged in the trafficking of controlled substances into the United States."

The trafficked firearms included high-caliber, armor-piercing and anti-material weapons, detectives said. The weapons found included 11 Barrett .50 caliber rifles, as well as 16 FN M249S rifles. The firearms were purchased at the request of the cartels and transported to the cartels soon after purchase, court documents say.

Detectives said the trafficked firearms included high-caliber, armor-piercing and anti-material weapons. (Credit: United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida)

Mexican authorities said they were able to confirm the presence of at least one of the trafficked firearms in Mexico. On March 22, 2023, Mexican State Police and Mexican Military personnel were involved in a shootout with suspected members of the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación in Zitacuaro, Michoacan, Mexico. Officials say two people were killed during the exchange of gunfire. After the shooting, investigators recovered a Barrett, model 82A1, .50 caliber rifle purchased by Jesus Hernandez on Nov. 8, 2022.

At some point, detectives said that members of the firearms trafficking conspiracy began removing the serial numbers from the firearms prior to shipment.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The case was investigated by the ATF, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Volusia Bureau of Investigations and the DeLand Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Rachel Lyons and Noah Dorman.

One of the many high-caliber firearms recovered during the operation. (Credit: United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida)

The backstory:

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program "bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone."

On May 26, 2021, the department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: "fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results."

Who are those sentenced?

Dig deeper:

Here's what we know about the six men that were sentenced:

Angel Velazquez Delgado

34 years old

DeLand

Number of firearms purchased: 10

Charges: Firearms trafficking, straw purchasing

Sentence imposed: Nine years

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Jesus Hernandez

32 years old

DeLand

Number of firearms purchased: 10

Charges: Straw purchasing

Sentence imposed: Three years, 10 months

Edgar Jimenez

30 years old

DeLand

Number of firearms purchased: 5

Charges: Straw purchasing

Sentence imposed: 3 years

Jesus Paulino

27 years old

DeLand

Number of firearms purchased: 4

Charges: Straw purchasing

Sentence imposed: 2 years

Jonathan Borja

23 years old

DeLand

Number of firearms purchased: 2

Charges: Straw purchasing

Sentence imposed: 2 years

Jesus Andres

28 years old

DeLand

Number of firearms purchased: 2

Charges: Making a false statement on firearm transaction record

Sentence imposed: 1 year, 6 months

‘Foreign terrorist organization’

What they're saying:

"Dismantling this Central Florida-based firearms trafficking ring is a huge win for public safety in Mexico and America," Kirk Howard, Tampa field division’s special agent in charge, said. "The CJNG is a notoriously brutal transnational criminal organization designated as a foreign terrorist organization that now has less fuel for its violent criminal activities, thanks to this joint team."

"The investigation and prosecution of violent crime is one of the top priorities of my District," U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe said. "These individuals have trafficked high-caliber, military-grade weapons into the hands of dangerous Mexican cartel members and thus have caused a serious risk to the health and safety of others. My office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to work to hold those who jeopardize public safety accountable for their crimes."