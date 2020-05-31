Protesters return to Downtown Orlando for second day of demonstrations

"Hands up! Don't shoot!" shouted protesters marching through Downtown Orlando on Sunday, the second straight day of demonstrations in the city over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota.

Crowds gathered at Lake Eola Park earlier in the afternoon where organizers spoke to those in attendance at the Walt Disney Amphitheater. The hundreds who had assembled at Lake Eola then proceeded to City Hall before continuing down South Street to the Orlando Police Department's headquarters.

There were no instances of violence, according to the Orlando police officers who escorted the marchers along their journey.

Advertisement

After arriving at the OPD headquarters, chants of "No justice, no peace! No racist police!" could be heard.

Dozens of police officers in riot gear lined the entrance of the police headquarters, separated from the protesters by metal barricades. Perched atop the police headquarters were other officers wearing military-like fatigues who were keeping watch over the crowd.

"Today, one of our primary concerns is vandalism to our local businesses," said Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon, during an afternoon news conference, where he addressed looting near the Mall at Millenia and announced a curfew.

RELATED: National Guard activated in Tampa

"In order to protect our local businesses from acts like this that occurred in the Millenia Mall area, Mayor Dyer has been in communication with other mayors and he decided this morning that a curfew will be enacted in the City of Orlando from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.," he added.

RELATED: Orange County enacts curfew until further notice in response to protests

To help difuse tension, Chief Rolon was joined by Orange County Sheriff John Mina in taking a knee with the protesters outside of the OPD headquarters to talk about outrage caused by Floyd's death.

RELATED: Orange County sheriff, Orlando police chief speak with protesters

It was a very different scene from 24 hours earlier when officers and protesters clashed on Saturday evening along Orange Avenue after demonstrators were seen throwing water bottles at officers and setting off fireworks. In response, some in the crowd were pepper-sprayed by officers.

RELATED: Looters broke into stores around Mall at Millenia as 'Justice for George' protests erupted across Orlando

Blocks away, along State Road 408, a similar scenario played out as a large number of Black Lives Matter protesters blocked the roadway for several hours before law enforcement released a chemical agent to disperse the crowds.

The Downtown Orlando march comes a day after at least 17 people were arrested by Orlando police in protests, demonstrations and break-ins across Central Florida.

RELATED: Orlando police officers clear protesters off State Road 408, reopen lanes

RELATED: Rowdy crowds met with pepper spray during march to protest deadly arrest of George Floyd

RELATED: Orange County enacts curfew until further notice in response to protests

Read Mayor Demings' executive order:

On Sunday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon tweeted that Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer would also be instituting the same curfew for the City of Orlando.

George Floyd was killed during a confrontation with a police officer in Minneapolis.

The former officer was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck as he struggled to breathe, Derek Chauvin, is in custody.

He is charged with third-degree-murder and manslaughter.

His wife has also filed for divorce, as her attorneys say that she was devastated by Floyd's death.

MOBILE USERS: WATCH LIVE HERE