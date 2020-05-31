National Guard activated in Tampa

Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard in response to violent protests that took place on Saturday.

One hundred guardsmen arrived in Tampa around 5 p.m. on Sunday. They will be stationed at different locations throughout the city that may be targets of violence or looting.

These specially trained units support law enforcement in many ways such as traffic and crowd control to preserve peace and maintain public safety.

There are also 150 Florida National Guardsmen in Miramar, 150 in Camp Blanding.