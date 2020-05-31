Orange County sheriff, Orlando police chief speak with protesters

article

Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon took some time on Sunday to take a knee and talk with protesters outside of the Orlando Police Department's headquarters.

Chief Rolon was seen speaking with one protester saying, "You need to do your part to make sure no one tarnishes what you're trying to do, tarnishes the reputation of our community, because every community is different. That's what you all need to remember, please."

Afterward, Sheriff Mina spoke, saying in part, "...Protest peacefully and gather, and then get your frustrations out. We get it, we get it, man. We're hurting. What happened in Minneapolis was wrong, man. That was dead wrong."

Protesters upset over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis marched from Lake Eola to Orlando City Hall and the Orlando Police Department headquarters on Sunday.

