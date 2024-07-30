Orlando's first Primark store will dedicate entire floor to Disney merchandise

Ireland-based Primark is gearing up to open its first-ever Orlando location next month – and it'll include something special for Disney fans!

Primark's new location inside The Florida Mall, slated to open on Aug. 29, will feature an entire floor dedicated to Disney merchandise, the company revealed in a press release. The two-story, 36,200-square-foot fashion retailer can be found across the way from the mall's American Girl store.

The Florida Mall location marks Primark's second store in Florida, not including its distribution center in Jacksonville, and 26th in the U.S.

People shopping at Primark in the City Centre Bullring shopping district on 23rd November 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The Birmingham store is the biggest Primark in the World, and one of their flagship stores, selling clothes at the budget en Expand

"Florida is a pillar of our expansion into the Southern US market. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring 'Primania' to Orlando shoppers and accommodate the growing demand for high-quality, value-priced styles that everyone will love," said Primark US President Kevin Tulip. "What makes this location so unique and exciting is our entire floor of affordable, high-quality Disney merchandise. Whether you're a local or Orlando visitor, the magic of Disney is sure to be found here."

Primark said its Disney floor is a first for the retailer. Here's a look at what's in store for Disney fans, according to a press release:

In a first for the retailer, the two-story store will have an entire floor dedicated to its Disney fans, with Disney product ranges including Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Lion King," in celebration of the animated film's 30th anniversary, Disney's Lilo & Stitch, Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and much more. With the store close to Walt Disney World Resort, Primark's Disney destination will serve as a one-stop-shop for all Disney fans, offering a broad array of apparel and accessories featuring shoppers' favorite Disney characters at amazing prices. The fantastic store setting also provides ample photo opportunities for Disney fans who will love the not-to-be-missed in-store experience.

Primark's new location at The Florida Mall is opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, and there's a few family-friendly events in store for the weekend, including food trucks, performances and illustrators from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.