Florida landscaper dies after tree falls during storms, police say

A Florida landscaper working for Grandview Landscaping Services was killed Thursday afternoon when a large oak tree fell during severe storms in Marion County, authorities said.

What we know:

Just before 3 p.m., first responders were dispatched to 725 SW 46th Avenue in Ocala after reports of a tree collapsing on a person.

When they arrived, emergency personnel found 37-year-old Hunter Parks deceased at the scene.

According to the Ocala Police Department, Parks and a coworker were near the tree when they heard it begin to crack.

Both attempted to flee in opposite directions, but Parks ran into the path of the falling tree, police said.

Emergency crews have since removed the tree from the area.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly what caused the tree to fall – whether it was due to wind, rot, lightning, or another storm-related factor.

