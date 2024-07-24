Lightning Lane Multi-Pass debuts at Disney, replacing Disney Genie Plus

Visitors planning a trip to Disney can now reserve rides and shows ahead of their visit with the newly named "Lightning Lane Multi-Pass," formerly Disney Genie Plus.

Guests staying at a Disney Resort can make their selections at least seven days in advance, while all other guests can make selections at least three days before their visit. Each reservation grants three initial selections, with the option to book more after using the first selection at the park.

Pricing and attraction times will also be available before purchasing passes.

What's a Lightning Lane?

If you purchase the Genie+ service, you'll be directed to the Lightning Lane when you visit the attraction of your choice at your scheduled time. The Lightning Lane is the name of the line you'd stand in to wait for the ride.

"It's like the passing lane on a highway...you'll zip on by the stand-by queue, typically with a shorter wait time," Disney said.

There's a checkpoint to scan in before getting into the queue.

Not all attractions offer a Lightning Lane.

What was Genie+?

Genie+ was a ticket add-on that guests could buy when visiting a Walt Disney World park. It allowed guests to return to an attraction at a scheduled time instead of waiting in line.

To use Genie+ for a Disney park trip, guests had to sign up by 7 a.m. on the day they plan to visit.