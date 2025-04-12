President Trump to attend Florida UFC fight Saturday night

The Brief President Donald Trump's official schedule confirms he is planning to attend UFC 314 on Saturday night in Miami, Florida. Australian Alexander Volkanovski is set to take on Diego Lopes, of Brazil, in the featherweight title bout. Since his reelection, Trump has made several appearances at some of the nation’s premier sporting events, including the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500 earlier this year.



President Donald Trump's official schedule confirms he is planning to attend UFC 314 on Saturday night in Miami, Florida.

Since his reelection, Trump has made several appearances at some of the nation’s premier sporting events, including the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

Will Trump attend UFC 314 in Florida?

What we know:

Trump has long and loyal ties to the UFC organization and its CEO Dana White.

Trump's official public schedule released by the White House on Saturday shows travel to and from the Kaseya Center in Miami, where the event is being held.

President Donald Trump ((Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead))

What time is Trump expected at the event?

Timeline:

The UFC 314 fight card will kick off with early prelims at 6 p.m., followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. and the main card at 10 p.m.

UFC 314 will feature Australian Alexander Volkanovski, who is set to take on Diego Lopes, of Brazil, in the featherweight title bout.

According to Trump's official public schedule, he will arrive at Miami International Airport around 8:35 p.m.

His schedule says he will depart the airport around 8:45 p.m. and head to the Kaseya Center. He is expected to arrive at the venue around 8:55 p.m.

Trump's schedule states he will leave the event shortly after 11 p.m.

What other sporting events has Trump attended this year?

Dig deeper:

Trump has made several appearances at some of the nation’s premier sporting events recently.

His planned visit to the UFC mixed martial arts fight comes a week after his LIV Golf Tournament weekend, which was hosted at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

Trump also became the first president ever to attend a Superbowl in February.

Later in the month, Trump then attended the Daytona 500 for the second time as president. His first visit was in 2020 while running for reelection. That year, he served as grand marshal, delivering the command for drivers to start their engines and making a dramatic entrance with an Air Force One flyover.

