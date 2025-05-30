Spaceship Earth Lounge GEO-82: Opening date announced for adults-only cocktail bar at EPCOT

The Brief Disney World will debut GEO-82, an adults-only lounge inside EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth, on June 4. The new venue offers cocktails, globally inspired small plates, and panoramic park views. GEO-82 pays tribute to EPCOT’s 1982 origins while offering an upscale escape for guests 21 and up.



An adults-only lounge at the base of Spaceship Earth inside Disney's EPCOT park is opening next week. GEO-82 will feature innovative cocktails and globally-influenced small plates, Disney says.

What we know:

Walt Disney World is opening a new adults-only lounge, GEO-82, at EPCOT on June 4.

GEO-82 is the all-new Spaceship Earth Lounge coming to Disney's EPCOT theme park. (Credit: Walt Disney World)

Located within the iconic Spaceship Earth structure, the lounge offers guests aged 21 and older a sophisticated setting with panoramic views of the World Celebration gardens and World Showcase Lagoon, which we previously reported here.

GEO-82 will feature globally inspired small plates, creative cocktails, and a nostalgic ambiance honoring the park’s history. Advance reservations are required.

What we don't know:

While Disney has teased a few specific menu items — like the Brown Butter Old Fashioned and Truffled Ahi Tuna — it has not released the full food or beverage menus. Pricing, reservation availability, and capacity limits have also not been disclosed. It’s also unclear whether the lounge will operate as a year-round experience or shift to seasonal availability.

The backstory:

The name GEO-82 pays homage to the opening year of EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth in 1982. The lounge is part of EPCOT’s broader transformation plan to modernize and enhance guest experiences while preserving the park's educational and nostalgic roots. Designed with warm, metallic tones and intricate architecture, the lounge mirrors the geodesic elegance of Spaceship Earth, offering a relaxing retreat for adult guests.

Big picture view:

GEO-82 marks Disney’s continued efforts to cater to older audiences with elevated experiences that go beyond traditional theme park fare. The addition of an upscale, adults-only space signals a shift toward more refined, immersive experiences inside EPCOT, which has become the go-to park for food and beverage events like the International Food & Wine Festival.

What they're saying:

Disney calls the GEO-82 lounge a "sophisticated hideaway nestled within the iconic geodesic sphere at EPCOT."

"Here, you can experience global flavors blended with culinary artistry in classic cocktails and small plates," Disney said. "At GEO-82, you’ll be immersed in the storied history and enduring legacy of this timeless EPCOT icon."

