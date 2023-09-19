Portillo's gets green light for seventh Florida location

Portillo's got the green light to build its seventh location in Florida after a 3-1 vote from Lady Lake commissioners on Monday night.

Commissioners voted on the proposal during the Special Conceptual Meeting on Monday night which called for a 7,800-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru to be built along US-27/441, according to documents obtained by FOX 35 News.

The application for the restaurant, which includes 131 parking spaces and 212 total seats, was first submitted April 27.

If Portillo's chooses to move forward with the new restaurant, this would mark the Chicago-based chain's seventh restaurant in Florida and fourth in Central Florida.

In July, the restaurant known for its decked out hot dogs announced it would open a location in Clermont later in 2023. It'll be located in a new development on Highway 50, east of US-27 and Highway 50 intersection.

There are two other locations in Central Florida – at 8041 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee and 7715 Palm Parkway in Orlando.

Portillo's does not have any information to share at this time regarding this location, a spokesperson told FOX 35 News.