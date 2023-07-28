Portillo's announces third location in Central Florida coming later this year

More of Central Florida will get to sink their teeth into a Chicago-style hot dog with the expansion of Portillo's in the Sunshine State.

The Chicago-based restaurant announced this week it would open a location in Clermont later this year, marking its third in the Orlando area and the sixth in the state.

A specific location has not yet been released, but it'll be located in a new development on Highway 50, east of the US-27 and Highway 50 intersection, according to a press release.

"With a focus on expanding in the Sunbelt, central Florida is a key part of Portillo’s growth plan," said Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. "Since opening our beautiful restaurants in Orlando and Kissimmee, we knew we wanted to give locals and tourists in the area even more convenience with additional locations. We've loved serving the Orlando community and are excited for the opportunity to bring our unrivaled Chicago-street food to the people of Clermont."

RELATED : Portillo's opens in Orlando: How they build the perfect hot dog, chocolate cake shake

The 7,700-square-foot restaurant will feature a "Florida garage" theme with seating for over 170 guests inside and an outdoor patio that fits another 50. If getting out of the car isn't your thing, there will be a double drive-thru, too.

The Clermont location will soon be hiring for managers and shift leaders.

There's also an opportunity for hot dog and beef sandwich lovers to attend a free sneak peek training meal before the restaurant officially opens. More details on that here.

There are two other locations in Central Florida – at 8041 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee and 7715 Palm Parkway in Orlando.