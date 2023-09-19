Olive Garden's beloved Never Ending Pasta Bowl is making a delicious comeback soon

Get your forks ready! The Never Ending Pasta Bowl is making a triumphant return to Olive Garden – and you can feast your eyes and stomachs on 80 possible combinations of pasta sooner than you think.

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl offer returns to Olive Garden starting September 25. If you're an E-Club member, you'll get exclusive early access a week early, starting September 18.

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl allows customers to enjoy unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, soup or salad, and breadsticks starting at $13.99. Toppings like meatballs, Italian sausage and crispy chicken can be added for $4.99.

Photo: Olive Garden

Here's a look at the options to choose from, which add up to 80 total possible combinations, Olive Garden said: