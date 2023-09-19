Moe's treating customers to free queso on National Queso Day. Here's how to get it

What's better than Moe's queso? Free queso!

Moe's Southwest Grill is offering customers a free cup of queso to celebrate National Queso Day on Wednesday, September 20. Customers can get their queso fix at participating locations nationwide with no purchase necessary.

If you're craving more queso, Moe's Rewards Members can get a free side of queso with each visit from September 19 to September 24. There's a limit of one free side of queso per day.

Also, for every $20 in gift cards purchased through October 1, customers will get an eReward for a free cup of queso to be redeemed by October 15.