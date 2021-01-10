What to do if you haven't received a stimulus check or the right amount

The second round of stimulus payments is still being sent out to millions of Americans.

However, if you have not received your check yet or did not get the amount you were expecting, don't worry because there will still be a way to claim your cash.

Prithi Daswani, a certified public accountant, told FOX 35 that this year's tax paperwork should have a section where you can settle up with the IRS on any stimulus payments they owe you but that you have not gotten yet.

For example, since the last round of stimulus payments went out, family circumstances may have changed for a lot of Americans -- like having a child or getting married. There will be a special section on your taxes where you can let the IRS know this.

In addition, given the possibility of the new administration giving out $2,000 stimulus payments, it may be best to hold off on filing your taxes this year just to make sure you get all the cash you are entitled to.

