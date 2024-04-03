2 Universal CityWalk businesses closing this month

Two businesses are permanently closing at Universal CityWalk this month, a spokesperson for Universal Orlando Resort confirmed to FOX 35.

Quiet Flight Surf Shop's last day of business is April 14. Cinnabon is also closing on April 28.

In this photo from October 21, 2021, a crowd walks through Universal CityWalk on their way to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando. Halloween Horror Nights is in its 30th year.

The Universal spokesperson said the Cinnabon's "current" location is closing, but did not release any more details on whether another will pop up in the shopping and entertainment district.

As far as why these two businesses are closing their doors, Universal said they're "mak(ing) way for exciting new experiences."

"More details will be revealed soon," the theme park spokesperson said.